Game Of Thrones is one of the most popular series of recent years, but when the HBO series came to an end in 2019, many fans were dissatisfied. For example, they didn’t like the lock and George RR Martin, the author of the books, also seems to agree. In his latest installment wants to include a different ending. “I wish I had stayed ahead of the series with my books,” the author said in an interview recently.











Fans of Game Of Thrones also regret that the series did not stick to the original story of the books. After the fifth season, the source material from the books was gone and the producers took care of the further development of the hit series, including the closing season, which many fans maligned.

Many fans feel that the quality of Game of Thrones deteriorated after the series caught up with Martin’s books. The writer himself never expected that the makers of the show could keep up with him, he recently said in the American media. “When they started the series, there were already four books in the store,” explains RR Martin.

“The fifth book was out when they had just started the series. I had a huge lead and never expected that they could overtake me. But that eventually happened and they even overtook me,” said the author. “In retrospect, I wish I had stayed ahead of them with the books.”

RR Martin does intend to make amends with his fans, as the author is currently writing another ending. “I’m working on it, but we’ll have to wait for the result.” So it may be a while before his sixth book, The Winds of Winter, hits stores. After that, the last part in the Game of Thrones saga should follow.