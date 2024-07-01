Responding to the possibility of a film, Miyazaki said: “I see no reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, for example a film. But I don’t think I, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or the capabilities to produce something similar.”

Shortly after Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki suggested the possibility that an Elden Ring movie is in the works a kind of arrived confirmation by writer George RR Martin who wrote the story of the game, taking care of the aspects related to the mythology.

Wink

The idea, therefore, is that the heads of FromSoftware or whoever would have nothing against the making of a film, as long as they find someone to do it with. After all, there is already a manga of Elden Ring, so it wouldn’t even be the first transposition of the work.

At this point George RR Martin intervened and did not confirm the film, but somehow made it clear that it is a very real possibility, in a post on his blog in which he was very direct on the subject. The writer has practically confirmed that something is cooking, even if in his own way.

“Oh, and speaking of those rumors you may have heard about a movie or TV show based on Elden Ring…” Martin wrote. “I have nothing to say. Nothing at all, no, I don’t know anything, you haven’t heard anything from me, blah blah blah. What rumors?”

Clearly here Martin is joking using the tone of someone who knows something, but can’t talk about it openly and still wants to make himself understood. The classic complacent wink. In short, it is not a confirmation, but it is something that is very close to it.