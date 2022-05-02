August is synonymous with excitement in hbo maxsince in that month it will be released House of The Dragonspinoff series of Game of Thrones, which serves as a prequel to his narrative. Even its author, George. R. R. Martin He is excited for the next premiere of it, which is why little by little he is releasing interesting details.

the author of Song of Fire and Ice has his personal space called Not a Blogwhere from time to time he writes some of his experiences, and right there is where he made known his emotion for the series.

I watched preview versions of a couple more episodes of The House of Te Dragon and was so pleased. Ryan, Miguel, their cast and crew are doing a great job. Those of you who like complex, conflicted, gray characters (like me) will like this series. There will be plenty of dragons and battles, no doubt, but the backbone of the story is human conflict, love, hate, and character drama rather than action/adventure.

The plot of this story will begin about 200 years before the plot that we all already know, so we are going to see the predecessors of the iconic families so loved by fans. In addition, we will witness many more fights with dragons, something that was requested in the original adaptation, which could be said to have been fulfilled by the public.

Remember that House of The Dragon the next one opens August 21 on HBO Max. It’s shaping up to be one of the big hits of the summer.

