There is no doubt that one of the best video games of the year is Elden Ringa title in which open world exploration is combined with the mechanics of well-rated Dark Souls. One of the main participants in the game is George R.R. Martinauthor of great works that despite being a collaborator, has not yet been able to play it.

In a new interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was asked Martin on Elden Ring and your own contribution. Martin he explained that much of his work on the game was done many years ago with the world in which it takes place. However, when asked if he had played or not, Martin he essentially said he’s been busy trying to finish The Winds of Winterone of his next books.

Here his comment:

I haven’t played it, because people seem to want The Winds of Winter. And I have, unfortunately, a totally addictive personality. I played video games a long, long time ago. I played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion, and Homeworld and got sucked in. Weeks, months passed. and I was sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe and I was like, ‘One more game, one more game.’

The works of Martin have been taking much more relevance over time, so it is understood that he is focusing on the next volume so that a few days after its release it becomes a Best seller. So he is going to take his time to test the video game developed by FromSoftware.

Remember that Elden Ring Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Publisher’s note: This is not new in the world of video games, since there are even voice actors who have never tried the works in which they participated. In addition, it is understandable that for now he does not have time to play.