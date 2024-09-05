The second season of House of The Dragon It has been a success, since new narratives were presented that hooked users who have not stopped delving into this universe after the beginning with game of Thronesonly that for this new series we have as protagonists the Targaryen. Despite the good reviews, there is a certain sector of the fandom that has not been satisfied with certain decisions to change the original books, even the author himself, George R.R. Martindoes not quite agree.

In a blog post titled “Beware the Butterflies,” which was deleted shortly after being posted, Martin harshly criticized some of the changes made by the series’ team, calling them “toxic” and warning of possible repercussions on future seasons. The post was quickly replicated by several media outlets.

He stressed the concept of the “butterfly effect,” a phenomenon in chaos theory in which small changes can have big consequences. In particular, he referred to the omission of Maelor, the youngest son of Helaena and Aegon, a character who plays a key role in his work, but who was eliminated in the television adaptation. According to the author, the death of this character is crucial for future events, and his elimination weakens the narrative of the story that follows.

Another criticism focused on the famous “Blood and Cheese” scene, one of the most anticipated moments by fans of the books. He pointed out that the television version of this sequence lacks the emotional tension that it has in the books, where Helaena is faced with a heartbreaking decision. The author regretted that these changes could alter the overall structure of the plot in future seasons of the series.

In response to criticism, HBO The network issued a statement defending the creative decisions of the House of The Dragon production team. According to the network, adapting material as extensive as Fire and Blood inevitably requires sacrifices, and they assured that both the showrunners and HBO are big fans of the work of Martin.

Author’s note: There have been many cases where the author complains about what is shown on screen. However, in the end they give up their universe so that the production can adapt it as they see fit.