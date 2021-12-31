George RR Martin, the author of the Game of Thrones books, had access to a draft of the first episode of House of the dragon and was delighted with what Hbo is doing. The spin-off of the famous television series, starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans will take viewers back to Westeros (Westeros) and tell an unpublished story about the Targaryen.

The new production will still arrive in 2022, but Martin already had a first look at the prequel that will show the events that occurred 200 years before the fall of the throne and shared his opinion on his personal page “Not a blog”.

The writer was moved by what he saw and realized that, as the author of the book on which the series is based (Fire and Blood) , can’t wait for what’s to come.

House of the dragon will explore the history of the Targaryens 200 years before the fall of the throne. Photo: HBO

“I have seen a preliminary cut of the first episode. And I loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral … just the way I like my epic fantasy ”.

Also, RR Martin took the occasion to praise the writers of the spin-off that seeks to expand the story that began with Game of Thrones.

“Ryan (Condal) and Miguel (Sapochnik) have done an incredible job, and the cast, as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you will fall in love with many of them “, wrote.

House of the dragon is based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin. Photo: HBO

In this way, the genius behind the entire history of Westeros (Westeros) and the Targaryens, optimistically concluded his blog entry encouraging fans to see House of the dragon when it premieres on HBO. .

“I think the Targaryens are in very good hands . Anticipate. I don’t think they will be disappointed ”, he concluded.

House of the dragon does not yet have an exact release date, but it is known that it will arrive sometime in 2022.