George RR Martin, author of the literary saga that gave rise to Game of Thrones, wrote in a post on his blog his views on the new management of HBO, in particular the merger between the two digital platforms of WarnerMedia, HBO Max and Discovery+, which will be effective in Spring 2023 (currently in the US). The change has brought a flurry of cuts and retooling to HBO-produced series, and Martin laments the cancellation of “several” Game of Thrones spin-off series. By the time the main series wrapped, at least two spinoffs had been announced, one of them set in the world of the White Walkers. However, Martin does not lose hope: “As easy as it is to take a product off the shelf, it is equally easy to put it back on”, he commented. However, HBO has not canceled the second season of House of the Dragon, for now the only spin-off of Game of Thrones that has actually seen the light.