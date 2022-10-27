Author George RR Martin has admitted he hasn’t played Elden Ring, despite providing backstory to FromSoftware’s game.

That’s not only because he’s too busy writing his next book, but because he gets easily addicted to games.

“I have not played it, because people seem to want this Winds of Winter book,” said Martin on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (spotted by GamesRadar).

It turns out Martin has a bit of a history with video games.

“I have, unfortunately, a totally addictive personality. I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion, and Homeworld and I would get sucked into it. Weeks, months would go by and I’d be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying ‘one more game, one more game.’ I can’t, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here,” he said.

Incidentally, these are the same games he mentioned on his blog ahead of Elden Ring’s release.

“Now, video games are not really my thing – oh, I played a few back in the dawn of time, mainly strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion – but this offer was too exciting to refuse ,” he wrote.

In that same blog post, I noted that his input was “just a bit of worldbuilding”, though fans have since been speculating how much of the game’s story is Martin’s work. They even suggested he hid his initials from him in the game’s characters, something he later disputed.

From Software’s latest patch to the game suggests that visual improvements and DLC could be on the way.

Watch the full interview with Martin on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.