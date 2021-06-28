George R.R. Martin – author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series, which HBO based on Game of Thrones – is still working on the next installment in the epic fantasy series, Deadline reports.

The writer told how unexpected the end of the series was for him. “When they started shooting, I had four books in print, and the fifth came out right around the time the series started in 2011. I had a head start of five books, which, as you know, are gigantic books. I never thought that they would catch up with me, but they did. They caught up with me and moved on, ”the writer complained. During the television series, Martin was able to release only one volume of the series. And when the series ended the way HBO had invented, fans resented for a long time and blamed Martina for the slow release of the books.

Martin admitted that he was surprised at the speed of filming the series, and when his source material got ahead of him, he felt like he was heading in a slightly different direction. “So, I’m still working on the book, and you will only see my end of the story when it comes out,” he said.

At the end of March it became known that George Martin began work on a theatrical production based on his works. The writer will write a script for the play, which will unfold around the events that took place 16 years before those shown at the beginning of the series.