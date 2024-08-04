It is no secret that the community of Star Wars is not happy when a series or movie gives a big emphasis to women or minorities. You only have to look at the conversations surrounding The Acolyte. This is not something new, since George Lucas, creator of this saga, also suffered from this type of comments, something he has finally responded to.

During his presence at the Cannes Film Festival, where he received the honorary Palme d’Or, Lucas was questioned about the criticism she has suffered over the years that her work is sexist and racist. This is what he had to say about it:

“They’re all white men. Most of the people are aliens! The idea is that you’re supposed to accept people for who they are, whether they’re big and hairy or green or whatever. The idea is that all people are equal.”

Lucas has noted that his films have always enjoyed some form of representation.and has given great weight to women and minorities. On related topics, the series of Skeleton Crew already has a release date. Likewise, this is our Hands On of Star Wars: Outlaws.

Author’s Note:

Star Wars has always been a series with a diverse cast. What should be questioned is not the ethnicity or gender of the actors, but the quality of the work they are given. This is not something that has only affected Disney’s work, but even the prequels suffer from it. The public’s frustration should responsibly be directed at the directors and writers, not the actors.

Via: Vandal