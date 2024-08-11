For years now it could be said that Star Wars It became the biggest science fiction franchise in the world, and that has been reflected in sold-out movie theaters, merchandise that never stops coming out in the form of toys and even novels that explain certain events in the canon. And while George Lucas It no longer has much to do with her due to the purchase by Disneythe creative has made comments regarding the fact that the best work has not been done with the brand that has 9 main films.

Since purchasing the franchise for $4 billion in 2012, Disney has launched multiple productions, including animated series, live-action series and films, in an effort to expand the universe. However, 45 years after the release of the original saga, George Lucas has said many times that he is not satisfied with the direction the brand has taken.

During a talk at the Cannes Film Festival Last May, Luke He reflected on his career and the challenges he faced in creating Star Wars, from licensing issues to criticism of the prequels, which some considered “kiddie movies.” But what stood out most was his opinion of the company’s handling of the saga. He said the company has made numerous mistakes and has failed to capture the essence of the concepts that defined its creation, especially regarding the Force.

Since the acquisition by Disneyfive films and eleven series have been produced, which shows that the franchise has been fully exploited. However, Lucas believes that the new leaders have made wrong decisions in several aspects. Despite the criticism, the director defended his original vision and the work he did to bring his imagination to the screen.

The future of Star Wars sremains uncertain, although Disney plans to release three new films, as well as more series and seasons. Despite doubts about the direction of the franchise, the studio seems determined to exploit it to the fullest before considering a possible reboot in the future. With all this, Luke I was already prepared that if I left the brand in the hands of someone else, they might not take the right path, and that is exactly what happened.

Author’s note: The last trilogy was certainly not great, fans even hated it more than the prequels. We’ll have to see if the next releases are worth it, at least there’s hope for the Mandalorian movie.