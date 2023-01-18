We interviewed George Leonard, a true icon of the tenth edition of Big Brother. What happened to the “prince” of Foligno? Where does he live? He is engaged? How did your collaboration with Giorgio Armani come about? Here’s everything he told us!

Hi George and welcome to SoloDonna.it Many have been able to meet you thanks to Big Brother 10 but, after 13 years, your life has changed profoundly. What reasons prompted you to take part in the program and how do you think reality TV helped you become who you are?

Being original we are born wanting to be is a defect. It is no coincidence that my sentence at the entrance to the GF was the most clicked sentence in the history of a reality show: “Better a big day than 1000 out of 100”. The reasons that prompted me to participate in the program were dictated by my being, always ready to share my emotions with everyone. I am a very person expansive and I always try to be a point of reference with everyone, both in mine Family that in my team of work. I have always enjoyed being very active in public relations: as soon as I was offered to enter Big Brother, I didn’t hesitate for a second and immediately understood that I could take advantage of that opportunityand to make me known not only for mine physicality, but even more for my qualities artistic. TO When I was 14, I had to go straight to work as a waiter and other respectable jobs because unfortunately after the loss of my father, we didn’t have a great family in the family Economic support, so I had to earn my loaf right away. Unique and constructive experiences that I thank today. I would do it all again… All my work and university training has always made me remember that you must always keep both feet on the ground to be better.

In 2009 I was a model and I already had a small reputation for popularity behind me. The year after My entry, everything changed and I found Myself in a vortex of absurd popularity. I WAS THE PRINCE. I managed to handle it with a lot of positivity by trying to absorb as much information as possible, to be able to use them in the future. I wasn’t wrong! Because, as grandfather Guido used to say, theart is stolen with the eyes. What has me made very popular? My humility, always remembering where I came from.

Success in reality TV can often overwhelm rather than help, how did you manage that? Have your fans been intrusive or respected your privacy?

Many of my fans have become my strong acquaintancesbut only 2 of them became mine great friends.

I also had various experiences negative with a couple of them, they didn’t respect my privacy and my artistic side. Of course I have them get away immediately. A few words to the good connoisseur.

In the House, the meeting with Carmela Gualtieri gave birth to a great love story which had its highest point in your daughter; despite the breakup, your relationship remained excellent. What is your “secret”?

The most important thing is to try to build a polite and respectful relationship with anyone, so even more if in the middle of an ex couple there is also a child, it is necessary reason not with the belly but with the head.Having a child is something unique, and an infinite gift from God. RESPECT IT.

You currently spend a lot of time ad Ibiza, where you live for about six months of the year. How do you live the distance from your children, Violante and Dan?

Luckily for many years either Violating that Dan over half of those 6 months a year have always been with me, living in full harmony what is the essence of the island of Ibiza. Then the mechanism of my company grew, and the considerable commitments they no longer allow this. The truth? I miss them like crazy. I’m trying to build a little future for them. Luckily, thanks to my rapidly growing team, I am able to break away very often and go back home and share my successes with my family. The future will certainly be in strong growth throughout the Leonard Family. CONSISTENCY AND RESILIENCE are in Our blood. See My Son Dan He Became world champion in teams of Karate in 2022.

The entertainment world hasn’t seen you for some time and many are wondering where your career has brought you: what do you do today and how did you start?

I became an Olympic champion in throwing recycled paper airplanes. Seriously, I’m small fashion designer for 10 years with annex of Ibizan DJ. It should be enough?

The collaboration with Giorgio Armani is really a big step: yours soon eyewear line will produce models for the famous brand: how this one was born collaboration and why did you choose him?

Maybe I had chosen Him, at this time I would say much simpler lines and rules for a design of glasses. Instead it is all strongly characterized by a obsessive level of professionalism. From the switchboard to the sales network, everything has its precise positioning and organizational scale, and as an absent-minded artist I try to amalgamate me to the directives by designing and trying to promote your own Biomood. Let’s hope we live up to it. In such a world heavily polluted, I try to create models only with biodegradable materials.

From vinyl recycling to frame in olive roots retracing the my origins of Umbria DOC.

Summary? Difficult but challenges make me happy; in everything I do I always try to insert a part of me.

What would you recommend to those who dream of taking the same path as you and perhaps would like to work in the fashion world?

A great way to enter the world of fashion is to start from one Internship. Either way, it’s a great idea for any industry direct experience in the field. Obviously you have to be aware in this choice, since you will really start from the bottom, but everything you do will surely be a personal growtheven from the simple portar coffee to the manager.

In short, at the moment you have several projects in the works but what is your biggest dream? Is there any “special project” in the pipeline?

The biggest dream is to be a good example and a good dad for my children. Second thing to be a good shoulder for mine current half Greta. Third, leave the world with something important, like a my model of glasses that everyone can wear, without costing too much and that it becomes a cult over time, see and cit. there Giorgio Armani black shirt. Fourth, keep climbing the music charts with my current one song made with Los Locos “ESTAMOS AFUERA” worldwide. Fifth: make people smile; art and music they will save the world

And as for the world of entertainment, would you like to return to TV?

Obvious that. And in less than no time, very soon I will leave you speechless, because as I wrote to you initially, YOU ARE BORN ORIGINAL, WANT TO BE IT IS A DEFECT. Surely I will undertake to communicate to you first, some good news. Someone like George Leonard is missing from the general public and I don’t say oo, but all my unbought followers, the real ones, those who meet me on the streets of Ibiza, Rome and Milan and with whom I always stop to talk about everything. People are the fulcrum of life, and when I can I always stop to talk to everyone. It doesn’t count the rolex you have on your wrist, but the relationships you have with people

George said greeting us. Before leaving us, however, he wanted to spend beautiful words on women, emphasizing how much he likes the name of our magazine!

There Woman yes… what still happens today with violence against women is inconceivable. We should talk about it every day and not fall into the bigotry of the miniskirt which, if worn, means that you are no good. There Violence must be denounced loudly! The woman must be loved with white gloves.

Citing two great figures such as Nietzsche and Oscar Wilde, George then added: “A beautiful woman has something in common with truth, both give more happiness when they are desired than when they are possessed” and “The strength of women comes from something that psychology cannot explain, because men can be analyzed, women only adored”.