Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The Lebanese actor, Georges Khabbaz, experiences his first experience in German cinema through the movie “Jonan”, where he embodies the character of “Youssef”, the Arab writer exiled from his homeland, and decides to settle on one of the isolated islands and wants to commit suicide, until he meets a woman with whom he lives a story that discourages him from his decision.

The work was written and directed by Amir Fakhr El-Din, and co-starring the German actresses Hana Shigula and Sibel Kekeli, and the Syrian Bassem Yakhour.

On the other hand, George expressed his happiness with the positive reaction to the character of “Aziz”, which he embodied in the Levantine series “Fire with Fire”, which was shown in the last Ramadan race, that introverted personality who suffers from many disorders due to the loss of his father since childhood, and his upbringing with His uncle has a cruel temper.

Regarding the artistic criticisms directed at the work, Khabbaz explained that the work was like throwing a stone in stagnant waters and shedding light on the nature of the relations that Lebanese society witnessed during the seventies, and its impact on it in light of the difficult economic and political effects it suffers from.