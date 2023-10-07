Assane Diop is back in the third season of ‘Lupine‘, the French police series that has hooked thousands of followers of the friendly white-gloved thief, who, this time, faces a new enemy that endangers his family. We spoke with British creator and writer George Kay about the details of the story and what’s coming.

—What motivation do you find in police stories?

—They are the best because it means that there are good guys and bad guys, and there is someone who breaks the rules. Lupine is not a police officer, but the good thing about him is that we love to break the rules. But he also wanted to make a series where people love the police.

—What has been the most complicated part of creating a story like ‘Lupin’?

—Make sure to keep the fun different every time. You always have tricks and that depends on a series of techniques to make the audience see the clue without them realizing that it is the clue. So, we have to think about how to do it so that people are surprised, that is the challenge, the fun puzzle. It’s trying to deceive the world.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Beckham’ documentary: where to watch online and how many episodes does the former footballer’s series have?

—You have said that ‘Lupin’ is an inspiration for Arsene Lupine (a character in detective novels), but also for its protagonist, Omar Sy. What has been the actor’s contribution to the story?

—Omar is very good at scripting and giving ideas, so he helps tell the story of a French man who has African ancestry. That’s something very particular about Omar, he’s a kid from the suburbs who becomes a success. It’s basically the story of the protagonist and Omar, so it was very helpful. And we wanted to make sure that that connection felt real and that his ideas and his initiative for the story were always there, not only when reading the script, but when acting. Omar has collaborated from the beginning.

—In this third season we see an Assane Diop who persists in robbery, but also shows that fragile side in relation to his family. Is this the plus that humanizes and makes Assane so loved?

—The fact that he is a superhero is only half of Assane, the other half is like us, he has difficulties at home, he is fragile, he loves his family and has to think about how to protect them. It’s everyone’s story, we all feel that way about our families. And, well, stealing is not right, but he does it to take care of his loved ones. So I think the fragile part of his life is what the audience is going to connect with.

—In the series, the protagonist is a thief, but throughout the story Assane ends up being the hero and the villains are others, like Pellegrini, for example. At any point did you think that the criticism would point to the fact that the series could seem like an apology for crime?

—Not really because, you know, if you ask the world if they care that very rich people are robbed by people who don’t have money and in the end the rich people remain rich, no one cares. We love Asanne because he loves her family and has a good heart and we don’t love the people she steals from as much as he does, there is hope.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Lupine’, part 3 in PREMIERE: where to watch the new season of the French series?

—Why did you choose France as the main location in ‘Lupin’? What was her intention?

—The first thing is that it is a French series and Omar is French, so France was always going to be the place, but I decided to take Paris as the heart of the series because Paris is the place that the world loves, I always wanted to use her as a character in the story and I wanted to invite the world to come to Paris. ‘Lupine’ belongs to Paris and all her stories and relationships are there.

—Once again the ending has been left open in this third season. Will there be a fourth?

—Fans always want more. We don’t know what will happen next with ‘Lupin’ in terms of Netflix. We don’t have an announcement released yet, but I hope we have more adventures to tell with Assane. The series is planned for more.

#George #Kay #People #love #Assane #loves #family