George Friedman, founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures magazine, said during a session entitled “The World in 2050: New Features of Rising Powers”, as part of the World Government Summit, that “it is no longer a requirement for countries to possess huge power to become great countries, Rather, it must have technology and innovations that enable it to do so easily.”

He added, “By following up on history and the present, we are certain that people do not live in lasting peace. The world’s largest economies suffered collapse in the wake of world wars, and the world witnessed the rise of new economies.”

He added that the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine demonstrated the ability of the United States to participate in the war without firing a single shot.

He stressed that “most of the modern technologies that we are currently using are originally from military industries, such as phones, cameras, satellites, and navigational systems.”

Friedman explained that “America has provided military solutions, which were exploited and developed by businessmen and technicians to become a means of well-being available in the hands of people,” stressing that “organizations and countries that own the resources are the ones that can bring this technology to the people.”

He stressed that the current war has demonstrated the ability of the United States to participate in the war without firing a single bullet, through the weapon of sanctions, stressing that the world is conducting its terrestrial wars from space, which heralds a new global era in international relations.



