A few months after meeting each other, George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre They started a love relationship. After that, the couple decided to get married and, now, a year after their courtship, the former mayor of La Victoria and the young businesswoman are preparing to become husbands.

After his divorce with actress Vanessa Terkes, the former Alianza Lima goalkeeper decided to ask her to marry him. Sonia La Torre during a trip they took together to Punta Cana. After several months of that romantic moment, last Friday, November 17, Magaly Medina’s program revealed the couple’s wedding date: November 25. In that sense, we tell you how many years the politician is older than his future wife.

How old is George Forsyth and how many years older than his current girlfriend?

Through social networks, the industrial engineer also shares photographs with the former mayor, declaring her love with tender messages. In addition to her daily trips and activities, the young Cajamarcan woman published a photograph last January and said that celebrated his 30 years. Her followers congratulated her.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the former Bicolor team player was born on June 20, 1982; that is, he has 41 years just completed. Thus, Forsyth is 11 years older than his current girlfriend.

In January 2023, Sonia La Torre turned 30 years old. Photo: Sonia La Torre/Instagram

How did George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre’s romance begin?

In an interview, the engineer noted that she met the former athlete when she was sharing with one of her friends. It was at this time that George Forsyth arrived and they were impressed with each other.

“We met in November 2020, just one weekend when I had come from Cajamarca and was with a friend. My friend was dating a guy who was George’s friend. (…) The next day (after exchanging phone numbers), he writes to me and says ‘Now how do we do it? If you live in Cajamarca,'” La Torre told Cosas magazine.

After two months of exchanging messages, George Forsyth He invited Sonia La Torre, who was at a party, to dinner. Despite being together with her friends, he decided to pick her up in her car and they headed to the Country Club. There, the businessman left the young woman alone in the vehicle, since he had prepared a surprise for her.

“They come up to me and say ‘Miss, they’re waiting for you.’ I go down and open the door, and the whole floor was with rose petals, there were candles, flower arrangements, balloons, etc. We finished dinner and there was a little box with a jewel So, I open it and He gives me a little gold chain with a heart pendant and asks me: ‘Do you want to be my girlfriend?'”said the Cajamarcan woman.

