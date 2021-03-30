George Forsyth, who participated in the presidential debate that took place on Monday, March 29, revealed that he has a long-distance relationship. The National Victory candidate made this information public during a special interview he offered to Magaly TV, the firm.

The former Alianza Lima archer also explained that the person with whom he has an affair is in the province, so it is difficult for both of them to spend time together. “Are you dating someone?” Magaly Medina asked him, to which he replied: “Yes, I’m dating someone. It’s complicated and he doesn’t live in Lima, that’s even more difficult ”.

However, George Forsyth, who previously claimed to intend to become a father, noted that both he and his partner try to have permanent contact through technology. “We do our best, we try to find ourselves some day of the week. Technology helps ”, he specified.

On the other hand, the former mayor of La Victoria showed Magaly Medina part of his apartment, where he has two striking paintings, one of Los Mojarras and another with the image of the Joker and autographed by the entire cast of JB on ATV.

George Forsyth wants to be a dad

In July 2020, during an interview for a local newspaper, George Forsyth confessed that one of his great wishes in life is to become a father.

“I have wanted to be a father for a long time, since I played,” said the presidential candidate, who served as a goalkeeper for Alianza Lima for several years.

