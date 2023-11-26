After three years of relationship, George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre They sealed their love in a romantic wedding last Saturday, November 25. The couple celebrated their union accompanied by their closest family and friends, who came to the district of La Molina. Both were more than happy to say “yes” and some of the attendees shared images of the emotional moment in which they gave their wedding vows.

What was the wedding of George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre like?

Last weekend, George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre got married in a lavish ceremony in which tender words were dedicated to each other as part of their wedding vows. Their guests went to the Army Equestrian Center to witness the union between the former mayor of La Victoria and the 30-year-old engineer.

She looked radiant when she arrived in a white dress with a long train, while the former athlete wore the traditional black tuxedo. Forsyth was more than excited when giving her vows. This is how the ‘Instarándula’ portal shared it: “I knew I had finally found my better half. “She told you how you had captivated me with your humility, beauty, sense of humor.”.

How did George Forsyth and his wife Sonia La Torre meet?

Sonia La Torre, now wife of George Forsyth, told in an interview how she met the former Alianza Lima goalkeeper. She revealed that her first contact occurred in Cajamarca, when the former athlete was traveling through the country as part of his electoral campaign to be president of Peru.

“We met in November 2020, just one weekend when I had come from Cajamarca and was with a friend. My friend was dating a guy who was George’s friend. (…) The next day (after exchanging phone numbers), he writes to me and says: ‘And now how do we do it? If you live in Cajamarca’“, he explained to Cosas magazine.

After two months of conversations, he asked her out and they went to the Country Club in San Isidro. She was surprised with a romantic dinner, in which George later asked her to be his girlfriend. In addition, Sonia received a chain with a gold pendant.

How many years apart are George Forsyth and Sonia La Torre?

In January of this year, Sonia La Torre He celebrated his 30th birthday. For his part, the former Alianza Lima goalkeeper was born on June 20, 1982, making him 41 years old. That is to say, there is a difference of 11 years with his current wife.

