Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse, Minneapolis.

Former police officer Dereck Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, has invoked his right to invoke the fifth amendment of the Constitution on Thursday not to testify in the trial against him in the Hennepin County (Minneapolis) court. Judge Peter A. Cahill has assured that he will instruct the jury before the deliberation process – scheduled for next week – so that they do not take into account Chauvin’s decision to remain silent and that it plays against him, as it is his right not to declare. The defense of the ex-agent has called this week several witnesses, among them doctors and policemen, to try to demonstrate that the use of drugs and a heart condition were the causes of Floyd’s death, and not a suffocation produced by Chauvin, who nailed his knee on the neck of the African American for more than nine minutes in an arrest that ended with the death of the symbol of the racial movement since then.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of Chauvin’s defense to call witnesses. For weeks it had been speculated whether the ex-policeman would take the stand to narrate his version of events. This morning he told the judge no. If he testified, he would expose himself to cross-examination by prosecutors, who would surely have replayed once again the brutal video of the arrest that mobilized much of Americans in the midst of a pandemic, sparking the largest racial protest in half a century against police brutality toward blacks. It could also have been an opportunity to show regret and try to generate some empathy in the jury.

The decision not to testify was announced a day after a forensic pathologist, called to testify by Chauvin’s defense, said Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease. That version contradicts that of the medical experts summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office, who concluded that Floyd’s death occurred due to lack of oxygen due to the fact that the ex-agent stuck his knee in his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Law enforcement authorities who took the stand in the first weeks also stated that Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department protocol. For the jury to find the defendant guilty, his actions must only have been a “substantial causal factor” in the death of the African American, not the sole motive.

After three weeks of questioning witnesses, police authorities and doctors, the historic trial is in the final stretch. The final arguments of both parties are scheduled for Monday and then the jury will begin the deliberation process. The 14 members of the jury, of whom only 12 will deliberate, will be confined next week, before they determine the fate of Chauvin. For the millions of protesters who took to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, this trial is a referendum on the United States judicial system, which they consider unfair to African Americans. There are few occasions when a policeman ends up on the bench when a citizen dies in his custody, and fewer times he goes to jail for murder.

