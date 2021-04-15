The scenes of urban guerrilla, with skirmishes between uniformed and protesters by police brutality against blacks –Where there are fires, looting, tear gas–, they illuminate the long American night again.

Now they are produced in Brooklyn Center, a city in the metropolitan area of ​​Minneapolis where George Floyd died on May 25. His death was seen as a milestone, a turning point in the fight against racism. On Sunday, 20-year-old Daunte Wright died, stopped with any excuse while driving his car.

Agent Kim Potter, a 48-year-old white, 26 veteran, mistook his Taser (stun gun) for the real thing. said the local police chief, Tim Gannon. He shot Wright in the chest. Potter, removed from his obligations, presented his resignation on Tuesday. She is not leaving alone, Chief Gannon also announced her departure.

In his farewell letter, Potter claimed to love his job, but that he made his decision “in the best interest of the community, the department, and his peers.” The mayor, the African-American Mike Elliot, had demanded his immediate dismissal. “We can’t afford mistakes leading to loss of life. He who kills another must be held accountable, ”he stressed.

Kim Potter, the police officer. AFP photo

Although there is a history, the mistake of the confusion of arms has caused perplexity and increased public anger. “I have had a gun in my hand and an electric one, How is it possible not to differentiate one trigger from the other? ”, said a protester.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, was furious as he demanded that state legislators pass the reform. to regulate the performance of the police, which has been languishing since mid-2020.

“Our moment was more than clear in May, there was our opportunity, but, in the middle of the trial in which the world is watching us, the situation repeats itself,” he lamented. Precisely these days the oral hearing against Derek Chauvin, the white cop who put his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost ten minutes, is in his third week.

Floyd’s last gasp, recorded on video viewed as a lynching, sparked the largest outcry in Minnesota and major cities since the 1960s.

Black Lives Matter capitalized on a move that was equated with that of civil rights led by the Rev. Martin Luther King. There were numerous requests for less funding to the police forces and endless promises to undertake initiatives, such as improving the training of officers or education in de-escalation techniques, to avoid situations that could lead to other Floyd cases.

There was talk of a before and after. Everything remains the same, according to the latest events. Anyone knows that in the United States there is a risk if a uniformed man makes the driver get out of the car. But it is also unquestionable that, if it is black or brown, “there is more dread, fear and danger,” said Tuesday’s editorial in The Washington Post.

After Floyd, other videos still come to lightIt’s like the one in which Caron Nazario, a black and Hispanic military man, dressed in his uniform, forced him out of his vehicle in Windsor (Virginia). Two officers “did not see” that it had a provisional license plate.

He was taken out at gunpoint and sprayed in the face with pepper spray, prior to being laid on the ground and handcuffed. They made him panic and advised him to keep quiet about what happened (there was no charge) or his career in the Army was in jeopardy.

The country was stunned by this intervention, in which the victim maintained the correction at all times, while the policemen made a demonstration of bullying.

This matter was still being discussed on Sunday when Wright’s death emerged. Another stop on the asphalt. This time because the car’s registration had expired. Then they saw that he had a warrant for his arrest for minor things.

Floyd died from a counterfeit $ 20 bill and Wright from a sticker that many have been unable to renew due to the pandemic. The police practice of racial profiling is imposed again.

“I have lost my son, he will not return,” Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, said Tuesday. “A mistake? I can’t accept that, I want justice to be done ”. That’s what the Floyd family asked for. And there is a growing fear that an acquittal of Chauvin will set a national fire.

The vanguard