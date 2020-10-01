France looks at the United States and sees not only a distant country, but a reflection of its own fractures, of its traumas. The death of a black citizen at the hands of a bank policeman, the mobilizations against racism in the police and other institutions, the gap that has never been closed have a specifically French echo, beyond the wave of shock throughout the world. .

Images of George Floyd’s agony, on May 25 on a Minneapolis street and in daylight, under the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin, rekindled the memory of the death, four years ago, of Adama Traoré, a man from 24 years while he was in police custody, without cameras to record or other testimonies than those of three gendarmes present. Last Tuesday, a demonstration calling for “justice for Adama” gathered more than 20,000 people in Paris. The causes of his death have not been clarified. The latest court report attributes it to heart problems. The family, based on independent reports, indicate that it was the gendarmes who suffocated him.

In France, the demonstrations that, in defiance of health regulations to prevent the reappearance of the covid-19 pandemic, have brought together thousands of people, present a particularity compared to those in other countries. They are protests against the French here and now: the conviction that the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement (black lives matter) are applicable in a European country so different from the US.

“We are here in homage to the memory of George Floyd and Adama Traoré,” said Diane Mputu, born in Congo, during a demonstration in central Paris on Saturday. “Of course the United States can be compared to France!” He continues. “They say there is a parallel, but they are not parallel: they are perpendicular, two causes that intersect. We are at the same point, the same fears, the same complaints ”.

The French reaction oscillates between two arguments. The first is that the racial wound in American society, and the discrimination of minorities in their relationship with law enforcement and the judicial system, is reproduced in France. According to this argument, the country would close its eyes to an uncomfortable reality under the argument that in the French Republic there are no groups or communities, but only citizens who are free and equal before the law. The contrary argument maintains that any comparison with the United States is preposterous: its history of slavery and segregation, its communities recognized as such (African-Americans, Latinos, Asians …).

“In France there has been racism and exploitation, but colonial exploitation is not the same: the French nation was not built on ethnic or racial springs”, says Gilles Clavreul, former inter-ministerial delegate in the French Government for the fight against racism and anti-Semitism , and today responsible for Aurore, progressive and republican laboratory of ideas. “In France, the problem is not uniquely between blacks and whites, but it is linked to a very particular story: if there is a ‘past that does not pass’ in France, it is the relationship with Algeria, it is our blind spot that we are unable to purge” , he adds in allusion to the colonial war and its aftermath.

As there are no ethnic statistics in France, it is difficult to compare with the US to what extent minorities are more likely to end up in prison, for example. But there are signs. In 2013, the sociologist Didier Fassin, based on an investigation in a prison on the outskirts of Paris, concluded that “blacks and Arabs represent two-thirds of those detained and even more than three-quarters of those under 30 years old”, according to the newspaper Liberation.

David Le Bars, general secretary of the union of commissioners of the national police, defends that “when there is a case of racism, it is necessary to be intractable”. That is, investigate thoroughly. But he denounces: “There is an ideological fight to weaken the police.”

Every comparison has its limits. Approximately 1,000 people die each year in the United States at the hands of the police. In France, there are about twenty, as he has explained to the magazine Marianne researcher Mathieu Zagrodzki. “In France, the police hurt a lot, but they kill little,” he says. The American mirror, although it reflects some French fractures, is imperfect.