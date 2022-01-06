The four-year-old niece of George floyd, the African American who was killed in May 2020 by a police officer in Minneapollis, was seriously injured in a shooting in the apartment in Houston where he was last Saturday.

The girl, Arianna Delane, was injured while sleeping in a Houston apartment along with another minor and four adults, it emerged Wednesday.

Arianna’s father, Derrick Delane, told KTRK-TV that his own daughter woke up and told her that she had been injured. It was then that he saw the blood and realized that it had actually been shot.

A family friend told KHOU local television that Arianna suffers from a perforated lung, a perforated liver and a broken three ribs.

According to the Houston Police in a statement, in the early morning of January 1, at least one unidentified person shot several times at the apartment in which Floyd’s niece was located.

The police report indicates that the little girl was shot in the torso and was transported in a private vehicle to a hospital where she was operated on. The girl is in stable condition after the operation.

Derrick Delane criticized the police action because, he said, the officers did not arrive at the apartment until four hours after the shooting.

Arianna’s aunt, Tiffany Hall, has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the girl and her mother, Bianca Williams, in which she notes that her niece “is fighting for her life” and requested help so that the family can be move to another location.

“Our family has suffered so much since the death of George Floyd. We ask the community to join us in prayers and support as we suffer another tragedy.”

George Floyd was assassinated in May 2020 by then-Police Officer Dereck Chauvin.

The ex-police officer, who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, causing the victim to suffocate. Before dying, Floyd repeated several times that he could not breathe but Chauvin kept pressing his neck until he died.

