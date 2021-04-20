I.In the trial for the killing of African American George Floyd, the jury found white ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges. Judge Peter Cahill said on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin faces a long prison sentence. The exact sentence will only be determined later by the judge. Chauvin’s defense may still appeal the verdict.

The 46-year-old Floyd was killed in an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 last year. Videos documented how the police pushed the unarmed man to the ground. Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while Floyd pleaded to let him breathe. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died a little later. The officers arrested him on suspicion of paying with a fake $ 20 bill.



Former policeman Derek Chauvin in the courtroom on April 19th

:



Image: AP





The most serious charge against Chauvin was second degree murder without intent. Up to 40 years in prison in Minnesota. According to German law, this would be more like manslaughter. In addition, Chauvin was also accused of third-degree murder, which can be punished with up to 25 years in prison. He also had to answer for second degree manslaughter, which resulted in ten years in prison. According to German law, this charge would correspond more to negligent homicide. Chauvin had pleaded not guilty.

Emotional reactions at the crime scene

Chauvin showed little emotion during the reading of the verdict and left the courtroom without further statements. The court refused to allow her to be released on bail. Experts assume that the chauvin, who has not previously had a criminal record, should receive a lower sentence than the maximum permissible.

The American television channel “CNN” showed live images from Minneapolis, where hundreds of people had gathered near the crime scene. After the verdict was announced, some of them clapped and some burst into tears. “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace” shouts could be heard in the background.



Waiting for jury verdict in Minneapolis on Tuesday

:



Image: AFP





According to the American legal system, the decision of guilt or innocence fell to the jury. There was no time limit for the deliberations of the twelve jury members, which had been going on since Monday afternoon. However, they were no longer allowed to go home during the talks, but were accommodated in a hotel. Their judgment had to be made unanimously. In this case, the jury will remain anonymous until further notice for security reasons.

Floyd’s fate had sparked a wave of demonstrations against racism and police violence in the United States in the middle of the corona pandemic and became the largest protest movement in decades.