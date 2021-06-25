OfJosef Forster shut down

On May 25, 2020, the police officer Derek Chauvin killed the African American George Floyd in a police operation. The act sparked protests around the world, now the sentence has been announced.

On May 25, 2020, the police officer Derek Chauvin killed the African American George Floyd in a police operation (see first report).

The brutality with which Chauvin proceeded caused horror worldwide. Protests against structural racism were the result.

A jury found the ex-police officers guilty on all charges in April.

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin is sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for killing George Floyd (see update from June 25th, 10:05 p.m.).

Update from June 25th, 10:05 p.m .: The convicted ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has to go to prison for 22.5 years. Judge Peter Cahill announced this around 3 p.m. local time. The sentence is 270 months. The Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, spoke of a “historic judgment” that will bring loved ones and the entire country “one step closer to healing.” A jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts in April, including the main count of second-degree murder.

George Floyd Trial: Convicted ex-police officer wants to express “condolences” to the family

Update from June 25th, 10:00 p.m .: For the first time, the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin turns directly to the relatives of the killed George Floyd. “I would like to express my condolences to the Floyd family,” said Chauvin in the Minneapolis courtroom. Due to federal judicial proceedings and a possible appeal, however, he cannot give a full statement at the moment. By the spring, Chauvin had been found guilty of all charges. The public prosecutor’s office is demanding 30 years imprisonment.

Update from June 25th, 9:40 p.m .: Shortly before the sentence for the convicted ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is announced, his mother speaks out. “Derek is a calm, thoughtful, honorable, and selfless man. He has a big heart ”, Carolyn Pawlenty defended her son in court. Turning to her son, she added: “I have always believed in your innocence and will never deviate from it.” She’ll be there for him when he gets home from prison. Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in May. On May 25, 2020, he killed George Floyd in a police operation – and thus sparked global protests against structural racism.

George Floyd Trial: Terrence Floyd with an emotional speech: “What did you think?”

Update from June 25th, 9:30 p.m .: The police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. The brutality with which he cracked down on the African American caused horror. Before the sentence was pronounced in the trial against the white ex-police officer, the brother of the killed Floyd expressed himself emotionally.

“What did you think, what was going through your head when you kneeled on my brother’s neck?” Terrence asked Floyd in the courtroom in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the presence of the convict. During his short speech, he kept fighting back tears. He called for the “maximum penalty” for chauvin. The level of the sentence is expected for June 25th.

First report from June 25th: Minneapolis / Munich – “I can’t breathe”. It was George Floyd’s last words that became the symbol of the protest against white police violence. “I can’t breathe,” the family man told the police officer on May 25, 2020, but the officer kept pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck. After nine and a half minutes, officer Derek Chauvin let go of George Floyd, but it was too late. The 46-year-old died under the policeman’s knee. A wave of protests swept across the globe. Now the sentence for the convicted ex-police officer is to be announced.

George Floyd: “Black Lives Matter Movement” draws attention to police violence and racism

Cell phone videos show the police officer arresting Floyd for buying cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill. The brutality used by Chauvin during the arrest spread thanks to videos and photos on the Internet. And these were used against him at the trial in spring 2021.

In a sensational trial, a jury found the chauvin, who was released by the police after Floyd’s death on April 20, guilty on all charges: second-degree murder, which in Germany roughly corresponds to manslaughter in a serious case, third-degree murder – another Form of manslaughter – and second degree manslaughter, in Germany about negligent homicide. Until then, the “Black Lives Matter Movement” had drawn attention to structural racism around the world. The sentence of the convicted chauvin is eagerly awaited.

George Floyd Trial: Defendant Chauvin expected to be in prison for a long time

In May, the presiding judge Peter Cahill recognized four aggravating circumstances: Chauvin had acted with “particular cruelty”, as a police officer “abused a position of trust and authority”, committed his act in front of minors and in a group with other officials acted. This clears the way for a deviation from the guidelines – and thus for a significantly longer prison term.

The public prosecutor’s office asked for a 30-year prison sentence. The defense, however, has requested that Chauvin’s time in custody be taken into account and that only a suspended sentence be imposed. His client had “committed a mistake in good faith” and not “intentionally a criminal act,” said attorney Eric Nelson.

In April 2021, US President Joe Biden announced that he was hoping for a guilty verdict against the accused ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in the trial for the death of the African American George Floyd. “I pray that the judgment will be the right judgment,” Biden said at the time. In his opinion, the evidence is “overwhelming”. The announcement of the level of the sentence is eagerly awaited by political decision-makers. (AFP / jjf)