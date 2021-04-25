Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the case of the slain George Floyd. A detail on his hand causes amazement after the trial.

Minneapolis – Almost a year after the killing of African American George Floyd, jury found white ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges. He faces a long prison sentence. The exact sentence will be determined in eight weeks, said Judge Peter Cahill on Tuesday (local time) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was handcuffed out of the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

Just before Chauvin was found guilty, he wrote something on his hand. It has now been revealed what it was all about.

Trial in the George Floyd case: ex-police officer Chauvin apparently suspected that he was found guilty.

Apparently former cop Derek Chauvin knew what to expect. Until his guilty verdict on Tuesday, Chauvin was bailed out. The district sheriff arrested the former police officer after he was found guilty. The judge instructed – and revoked the bail at the request of the public prosecutor after the guilty verdict. Like the American tabloid portal TMZ want to have exclusive experience Chauvin apparently wanted to take precautions and write the number of his lawyer on the inside of his hand beforehand in the event of a conviction.

Attorney Eric Nelson said his client, Derek Chauvin, knew what to expect if found guilty. That he will probably only have limited access to a phone – but should contact his lawyer. After the conviction, Chauvin was led straight out of the room and was unable to speak to Nelson. TMZ suggests that the convict did not write his lawyer number on a piece of paper to prevent it from being taken away from him.

The George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin convicted, among other things, of second-degree murder without intent

The most serious charge against Chauvin was second degree murder without intent. Up to 40 years in prison in Minnesota. In addition, Chauvin was accused of third-degree murder, which can be punished with up to 25 years in prison. He also had to answer for second degree manslaughter, which resulted in ten years in prison. Chauvin had pleaded not guilty. 46-year-old Floyd was killed in an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Videos documented how the police pushed the unarmed man to the ground. Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for a good nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for him to breathe. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died a little later. The officers arrested him on suspicion of paying with a fake $ 20 bill.

Floyd’s fate sparked a wave of demonstrations against racism and police violence in the middle of the corona pandemic and developed into one of the largest protest movements in decades. US President Joe Biden welcomed the guilty verdict, but at the same time called for a further fight against racism and police violence. Structural racism is “an eyesore on the soul of our nation,” said the Democrat in a speech in the White House. Regarding Floyd’s family, he emphasized: “Nothing can ever bring back her brother, her father. But this can be a huge step forward on the march for justice in America. ”But real change and reforms are required for this. (dp / dpa)