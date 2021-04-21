ofMarion Neumann shut down

In the trial of the death of George Floyd, it is now the jury’s turn. You have made your judgment. The accused is ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. News ticker.

The accused ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with, among other things, second degree murder of George Floyd (see first report from April 19, 3 p.m.).

The killing of George Floyd sparked massive protests against police violence around the world.

In the George Floyd trial, the jury announced its verdict (see update from April 20, 11.10 p.m.).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from April 20, 11.10 p.m.: Now it is official. In the trial of the killing of African American George Floyd, the jury found white ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges. Judge Peter Cahill said on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chauvin faces a long prison sentence. The exact sentence will only be determined later by the judge. Chauvin’s defense may still appeal the verdict.

The most serious charge against Chauvin was second degree murder without intent. Up to 40 years in prison in Minnesota. Experts assume that the chauvin, who has not previously had a criminal record, should receive a lower sentence than the maximum permissible.

Update from April 20, 9.45 p.m.: As the AFP writes, a judgment is said to have been made in the George Floyd trial. The jury’s decision is to be announced during the night (CET). Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter (see first report).

US President Biden hopes for the “right judgment” in the George Floyd trial

Before this news made the rounds, US President Joe Biden had caused a stir with a statement about the ongoing legal process. On Tuesday, the 78-year-old said he was praying that the “correct judgment” would be made. Previously, Chauvin’s defense attorney was angry about alleged political influence and even called for the trial to be discontinued. Judge Peter Cahill rejected his motion but found clear words for politicians to express their views on the George Floyd Trial. Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki is therefore trying to limit the damage. “He certainly does not want to influence,” she made clear to media representatives on Tuesday. He only expressed his “sympathy for the family” of George Floyd, stresses Psaki.

Observers see the procedure as a trend-setting process. If the accused ex-police officer Chauvin is acquitted or only receives a short prison sentence, massive protests could result.

Update from April 20, 6:30 a.m .: Almost a year after the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that the then cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd, the verdict could fall at any time. It is now in the hands of the jury to decide how one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent US history will end. The verdict could spark renewed protests across the country.

The jury must now decide whether or not Chauvin was to blame for killing African American Floyd. Chauvin faces a long prison sentence if convicted. The expectations of the trial are immense in the USA: Many people hope for a verdict that will set an example against racism and police violence.

Jury now decides: Fears of massive protests after Floyd’s verdict are going around

However, if Derek Chauvin is acquitted or given a short prison sentence, massive protests are likely to result. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has mobilized the National Guard and called for more help. He and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged people to demonstrate peacefully after the verdict was announced and not to allow “chaos”.

Facebook also fears outbreaks of violence – and is taking precautions. Parts of Minneapolis have been declared a high-risk area internally, said the online network. Therefore, Facebook will delete all calls to bring weapons there. Additional measures will also be taken to stop the spread of false information.

George Floyd: Trial of white ex-cop Derek Chauvin comes to an end

Update from April 19, 10.55 p.m.: The prosecution believes that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is responsible for the killing of African American George Floyd and must be found guilty. Its excessive and merciless use of force cost Floyd his life, said prosecutor Steve Schleicher on Monday in the closing argument at the court in Minneapolis. Floyd asked Chauvin to let him breathe until his last breath, during which he kneeled on him for nine minutes and 29 seconds, Schleicher told the jury. However, Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson stressed his client’s innocence.

Schleicher, in turn, stated that Chauvin had “shockingly” violated all police guidelines on the permissible use of force. His behavior was disproportionate and illegal. Chauvin “stayed on Floyd and pressed him to the ground with his knee,” even when he was already lifeless, said Schleicher. Floyd had no pulse, but Chauvin continued to press him into the “unyielding” asphalt instead of helping.

The prosecutor repeatedly stressed to the jury that Floyd’s struggle to survive under Chauvin’s knee had lasted 9 minutes and 29 seconds – even though Floyd was arrested only on suspicion of paying with a fake $ 20 bill. Schleicher stated that Floyd asked Chauvin 27 times in the first five minutes to let him breathe. The policeman heard this “but all he did was make fun of him,” said Schleicher. After that, Floyd fell silent and soon became lifeless, while Chauvin kneeled on him for another four minutes.

Attorney Steve Schleicher delivers a closing argument in Hennepin County Court. © Uncredited / dpa

Defense attorney Nelson said the prosecution had not established beyond doubt his client’s guilt. If there is only one reasonable doubt, the verdict should be not guilty, he said addressed to the jury. In his plea, he stated that there could be no crime because Chauvin’s actions involved the legitimate use of force as part of a “dynamic” police operation. Nelson asked the jury to consider not only the minutes Chauvin kneeled on Floyd, but also the 17 minutes or so before Floyd resisted arrest.

After the pleadings, the members of the jury are deliberated to decide on the guilt or innocence of Chauvin. The most serious charge against him is second degree murder without intent. They have been imprisoned for up to 40 years in the US state of Minnesota. According to German law, this would be more like manslaughter. In addition, Chauvin is also accused of third-degree murder, which can be punished with up to 25 years in prison. He also has to answer for second degree manslaughter, which is followed by ten years in prison. According to German law, this charge would correspond to that of negligent homicide. Chauvin pleaded not guilty.

Update from April 19, 4:35 p.m .: How will the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin for killing African American George Floyd end? The closing arguments from the public prosecutor’s office and the defense are expected for this Monday (see first report).

Meanwhile, the mood in the USA remains heated. US media reported that strangers threw a pig’s head at the former home of a former California police officer who had testified as a defense witness for Chauvin. The incident occurred over the weekend at the suspected residence of officer Barry Brodd in Santa Rosa, reported among other things nbcnews.com. Strict safety precautions apply to the process.

George Floyd: Closing arguments expected in the chauvin process – will massive protests follow again?

First report from April 19, 3 p.m .: Minneapolis – The trial of white ex-police officer Derek Chauvin * for killing African American George Floyd * on May 25, 2020 is nearing completion. At the court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the prosecution and defense will begin this Monday (April 19) at 4 p.m. (CEST).

The hearing of witnesses in the main trial * ended last Thursday (April 15) after three weeks. After the expected pleadings, the twelve members of the jury deliberate in order to decide on Chauvin’s guilt or innocence. There is no time limit for this – they could decide within an hour or after a week, Judge Peter Cahill said aloud dpa-Information. Reports of the Los Angeles Times According to the lawyers have no time limits for their closing arguments. However, legal experts point out that explanations that are too long and arguments that are too long could lead to the jury losing its attention.

George Floyd: Derek Chauvin’s Trial of Unintentional Second Degree Murder?

The most serious charge against Chauvin is second degree murder without intent. There are up to 40 years imprisonment on it. According to German law, this would be more like manslaughter. In addition, Chauvin is also accused of third-degree murder, which can be punished with up to 25 years in prison. He also has to answer for second degree manslaughter, which is followed by ten years in prison. Chauvin, who was released after the incident and is on bail, has pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin’s defense lawyers argued that Floyd’s death was not primarily due to violence *, but primarily to his prejudiced health and drug residues in his blood, according to the Los Angeles Times further. Public prosecutor experts clearly denied this. For example, a lung specialist said Floyd died of a lack of oxygen. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called Chauvin’s use of force disproportionate and illegal.

Death of George Floyd: closing arguments expected in the chauvin process – tight security measures

The process takes place under strict security precautions, it is said loudly dpa further. The expectations of the process are immense. Many people, probably also most blacks, hope for a verdict that will send a signal against racism and police violence in the USA – and against the fact that security forces often seem to get away with impunity. If Chauvin is acquitted or given a short prison sentence, massive protests * are likely to occur again.

The Minneapolis metropolitan area has been shaken by isolated protests for a week. The trigger was a fatal shot by a white policewoman at a 20-year-old black woman, Daunte Wright *, at a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. (nema with dpa) (* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)

