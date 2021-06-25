The policeman who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months. This was stated by Judge Peter Cahill, explaining that a 22-page memorandum is attached to his decision to explain his reasons. “My decision is not based on emotion, and it doesn’t want to send any messages,” adds Cahill. Prosecutor Matthew Frank had asked for thirty years in prison for Derek Chauvin. “It wasn’t a momentary shot, a punch in the face. It was 9 minutes of cruelty to a man who was helpless and was just begging for his life, ”the prosecutor said. Chauvin, 45, was found guilty last April.

The judge asked to read the 20 pages of motivation of the sentence and recognized the pain of the family. As you will remember, this is the case of the African American suffocated by a grip in the neck during a detention that has become the symbol of the fight against racism in America and in the world. “I don’t have all the details”, but the sentence seems appropriate “. Thus President Joe Biden commented on the 22 and a half year prison sentence imposed on former agent Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd.

Read also: 1. Derek Chauvin, what we know about the policeman who killed the African American George Floyd 2. On the reception of refugees Biden does not break with Trump and betrays his promises