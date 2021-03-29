The trial began on Monday against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering African-American George Floyd in May 2020. Before entering the courtroom, members of Floyd’s family knelt in front of the Minneapolis courthouse in a symbolic way. during the same time that the uniformed man pressed the victim’s neck against the ground with his knee, a maneuver that cost him his life and generated an unprecedented wave of protests against police violence.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, began on March 29 with the presentation of the initial arguments by the defense and the prosecution in the court of the city of Minneapolis.

The jury is made up of 14 people; eight white and six black or multiracial. Two of them will be substitutes.

One of the prosecutors in the case began his statement by telling the jury present that the former police officer took Floyd’s life when he arrested him last May, on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

According to the AP, 9 minutes and 29 seconds was the amount of time that Chauvin put his knee on the neck of 46-year-old Floyd, while the man begged for his life and said he could not breathe. And it is also the number that the prosecutor said to remember in this case.

For his part, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Chauvin “did not budge, he did not get up,” even after Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe, until he froze.

“He put his knees on his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath, ladies and gentlemen, even life was taken from him,” Blackwell said.

The Minnesota General Office attorney also told jurors that officers wearing the Minneapolis Police Badge pledged never to use “unnecessary force or violence,” adding that “on May 25, the Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this plaque when he used excessive and unreasonable force on George Floyd’s body ”.

Despite these statements, Chauvin, 45, continues to plead not guilty to the charges against him: second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree murder. During the trial, his lawyers argued that the main cause of Floyd’s death, which the county examiner ruled a “homicide,” was a drug overdose.

If convicted of the most serious charge, the former agent faces up to 40 years in prison.

Family and friends of Floyd knelt at the court entrance

Before entering the courtroom where the first trial session took place, George Floyd’s family and friends knelt in front of the Minneapolis courthouse.

Several people carried posters and a makeshift coffin, on top of which they placed flowers as the victim’s family entered the room.

Terrence Floyd, the victim’s brother, said he has seen images of his relative’s death many times, recorded on video by security cameras and with the mobile phones of various passersby. The minutes recorded caused outrage among many Americans, sparking a wave of demonstrations worldwide in countries where these types of crimes have also occurred.

Likewise, the lawyer for the Floyd family, Ben Crump, considered that the trial is a “referendum on how far the United States has come for freedom and justice for all.”

The trial for George Floyd’s death is expected to take place over the next four weeks in the Minneapolis court. The building is highly guarded by National Guard troops and with concrete barriers, fences and barbed wire in order to avoid violent disturbances.

With Reuters, EFE and AP