With information from El País

Two-time Oscar winner George Clooney met with the press in a video conference. He plans to leave the cinema in the background and dedicates 30% of his time to the foundation he has together with his wife, the prestigious lawyer and activist Amal Alamuddin. Despite this, the actor will shoot a romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and has just turned 60 years old. “It’s better than being dead,” he joked in an interview while another reporter was told that “the 60’s are scary, but they’re not so bad, right?” He replied to El País regarding the future of his career: “Let’s say he didn’t want to keep showing his face at 60. Well, that’s what I said before, but now I’ll say at 65.”

His latest feature film, Midnight Sky, was shot in Los Angeles, where he was confined dedicated to his children. “It is a speech similar to the one proclaimed by this heartthrob, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, businessman, activist and philanthropist when he turned 50. Then he seemed to have it all, the physique, the career, the fame, the money. Even a pig, Max, that pet that after 18 years together he described as the longest relationship of his life, ”says El País.

Clooney He has been married since 2014 and his children Ella and Alexander are 4 years old. “Now I have twins. Punishment from God for how much I joked with the idea of ​​having children, “says the actor, adding that he is” happy and blessed. ” “I don’t even want to imagine my daughter admiring her mother, comparing herself to this incredibly bright woman as an example.” In the case of his son, he responded with humor. “He has the advantage that since I am much older, by the time they want to compare him to me I will be in the 70s and there will be no fights.”

According to La Vanguardia, while waiting for his next filming, the actor is looking for a new residence. “The family plans to move to French Provence, specifically to an 18th century farmhouse in the small town of Brignoles. If an Australian couple closed the purchase, the couple would be a few kilometers from Miraval castle, owned by their friend Brad Pitt. The mayor of Brignoles himself, Didier Brémond, has assured the local press that ‘George Clooney comes, above all, to seek tranquility and not necessarily a large wine estate. Buy this property to come and rest. ‘”

Clooney and Julia Roberts will begin filming Ticket to Paradise at the end of 2021. Photo: broadcast

The movie that reunites you with Julia Roberts, Ticket to paradise, will begin to shoot at the end of this year and Clooney rescues the best of his facet in the cinema, even from films like Batman and Robin, the most criticized, but which he remembers fondly: “He taught me what important that it is a good script ”.

However, the Spanish media maintains that the actor does not have much intention of continuing to show his face. “My aunt was a very famous singer, Rosemary Clooney. Over time she did not stop being a great singer. Tastes changed ”. For now, he gets up at seven in the morning just for his children and his foundation. “I feel like a very lucky person. But luck is something interesting that can be shared and it makes you a better person ”.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.