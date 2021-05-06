True to his style and with the good sense of humor that characterizes him, George Clooney reaches 60 years. “It’s better than being dead (…) the 60’s are scary, but they’re not so bad, right?” “Let’s say I did not want to continue showing my face at 60. Well, I said that before, but now I will say it at 65”, were some phrases that he gave to the newspaper El País in Spain a few days ago.

George Clooney took off as industry actor belatedly, after the age of 35. However, few actors arouse as much admiration as he.

A status that has been built over the years, with a career that is not always consistent, but that has a unique smile and charisma as its hallmark, as well as an acting record that accommodates almost any type of story.

From shoemaker to actor

Clooney belongs to a well-known family with a long tradition in show business. His father was a television presenter and his aunt was a singer and actress. Together with his parents and his older sister Ada, young George moved several times during his first years of life until he settled in the small town of Augusta, Kentucky.

George made his television debut when he was just five years old, by playing various characters on the talk shows his father hosted. After overcoming facial paralysis during his high school years, the future actor stood out more for his love of sports than books, although he was a good student.

Although studied journalism at Northern Kentucky UniversityHe did not finish because he did not believe he had what it took to become a good journalist and hated the constant comparisons with his father. It was thus that, after leaving his studies, he looked for ways to cover his expenses, such as being a shoe seller and tobacco picker in the field. All of this happened until his cousin Miguel Ferrer, son of Oscar winner José Ferrer, offered to earn him some money by playing an actor in a movie he was shooting.

Fame came to him as a doctor

After a few small roles in series and movies, his big break would come when he was hired for a medical production called ER, emergency room, in which he played the seductive pediatrician Doug Ross, a role whose classic heartthrob appearance, coupled with his natural charm, made his fame skyrocket from the very first chapter.

Since then, he has received various roles such as In Dawn, Batman and Robin, the Ocean’s Eleven saga, among many others. The first major recognition of the Academy came with the Oscar for best supporting actor for the film Syriana in 2004.

He was also nominated for best actor for his film Good Night and Good Luck in 2005. His second Oscar would come in 2013 for producing Argo, directed by Ben Affleck.

In 2018, he was honored with the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, and this year, despite the pandemic, the actor has appeared in the hit Netflix movie Midnight Sky.

Ex-coveted bachelor

The actor married for first time in 1989 with actress Talia Balsam, from which he separated three years later. As a result of this estrangement, he publicly vowed that he would never remarry or have children. This promise got the attention of peers like Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer, who declared that they believed Clooney would be a father before he turned 40 and even made bets about it. They both lost and sent their respective checks.

After several romances and being considered the most attractive man on the planet twice by People magazine, which endorsed his fame as a famous bachelor, in 2014 he proposed to the British lawyer specializing in human rights Amal Alamuddin.

That same year they were married civilly in Venice and, in 2017, Amal gave birth to her twins Her and alexander. Since then, he has carried his family life on a par with his great career in Hollywood.

