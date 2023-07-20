It seems that the actor is thinking of renting the luxurious villa on Lake Como: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the name of George Clooney has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the Hollywood star has decided to rent his luxurious villa on Lake Como at a price that is nothing short of stratospheric. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Soon Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s super chic villa will be rented out for big events. The gossip has been circulating for a while and these days all the rumors in question seem to have found confirmation. Gossip experts have in fact stated that in the last few days the operators of the luxury events sector, including the wedding Enzo Miccioare trying to figure out how to move.

Villa Oleandra is nothing short of gorgeous. The home of George Clooney it is characterized by a large park with a fountain, a swimming pool and a tennis court. The Hollywood star and his wife make the villa available to host many of their friends.

George Clooney has decided to rent Villa Oleandra: the shocking price

Following the news of George Clooney’s decision to want rent Villa Oleandra for big events, everyone couldn’t help but wonder at what price Villa Oleandra will be rented. Well, hold on tight because the figure it is nothing short of stratospheric.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that the price to rent Villa Oleandra for major events will be well 30 thousand euros per day. These days George Clooney, his wife and their two children Ella and Alexander have arrived right on Lake Como to enjoy a few days of Relax.