Clooney: “When the Derby will one day come back in Premier League it will make many people very happy, including me ”

George Clooney passion football: after the failed attempt to purchase the rum raisinnow the star of Hollywood study the purchase of a English club. “I’d like to buy the Derby County and be able to help Wayne Ronney“, he has declared Clooney during an interview with Derbyshire Life where he reveals his passion for i Rams coached by the former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney and his goal to buy them.

”The Derby has a great football team with a great history and I’m sure there is a great future as well. I know there have been problems lately, but everything can be solved and given the circumstances the team worked very hard and played well. My interest in football has definitely grown in recent years and a few years ago I was asked if I wanted to get involved in a consortium to try and buy the rum raisin. It was a pretty exciting prospect, but it ultimately failed. Perhaps owning a football team it is best after playing in one. Maybe someday, ” added the American actor.

” I met the Rams thanks to Jack O’Connell a few years ago, while we were making a movie together. He was so passionate about his team, he followed the Derby County For all life. I asked him a few questions and there was no stopping him, he really loves the club and he knows so much about it. I admired it while listening to the history of the club, it was quite intriguing and sparked my imagination. I have been following him ever since. When the Derby one day it will come back in Premier League it will make many people very happy, including me, ” he concluded Clooney.

