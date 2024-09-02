The American actor presented his new film “Wolfs” together with Brad Pitt at the Lido. In the action comedy, the two play two crime scene cleaners in the gangster milieu who have been hired for the same job and have to get along. In front of the press, the two joked about their age. Clooney pointed to Pitt: “He’s 74 years old and he’s really lucky that he can still work at that age.” His co-star, who is actually only 60 years old, responded with a loud laugh. Then Clooney became more serious: “I’m 63 years old and I can still do what I love. I grew up on a tobacco farm and cut tobacco for $3.40 an hour, all of this is the icing on the cake for me.”

The Hollywood star also initially commented on the streaming debate with a joke. His power as a film star is clearly on the decline, he joked, referring to the canceled big theatrical release of the Apple production “Wolfs,” and then added with a serious expression: “The truth is, when Brad and I were young actors, there was still some form of studio system. I had a deal with Warner Brothers for five films in a row, so I was protected the whole time.” Even when he made “Batman & Robin,” which flopped with audiences, “there was still a machine that supported it,” something he no longer sees for young actors today.

“Wolfs” was originally supposed to be released in cinemas by Apple. Clooney and Pitt even agreed to forgo their fees in order to bring the film to the big screen. Shortly before the film’s premiere in Venice, however, Apple announced that there would only be a small release in selected cinemas and that the film would be available on the streaming platform AppleTV+ just one week later.

