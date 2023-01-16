The money was used to relocate the people who had to leave their homes for six months while the damage to their homes was repaired. Giuliano thinks the amount is ‘huge’. ,,It was spontaneous and I want to thank you”, he says now.

At the time, the mayor decided to keep the donation quiet because given the circumstances “it would not be appropriate to publicize it and seek out the media.” “We had to manage the crisis first,” said Giuliano.

Clooney has a house near the village in question, Le Val in Provence in southeastern France.

