Since the world echoed the premature death of the American actor Matthew Perry, at the age of 54, due to effects caused by the consumption of ketamine, many close friends have been encouraged to take stock of the actor's life in the past. media. In the nineties, Perry achieved unprecedented popularity for his role as Chandler in Friends. All this thanks to his friend, George Clooney, who in those years was working on another of the television hits of the decade, the series Emergencies. “We were changing the way television was made,” the Oscar winner said this Tuesday, December 19. in an interview for the American newspaper deadline, in which he took the opportunity to remember some of his experiences with the late actor.

They both met in the eighties, when Matthew Perry was only 16 years old: “We played paddle tennis together. He was about 10 years younger than me.” According to Clooney, his friend's dream was always to get a role in a comedy. And he got it. In 1994 Friends signed him to take the role of Chandler Bing. “He was a child, and everything he said to us, I meant me, Richard Kind, sitcom actor Crazy for You and Spin City― and Grant Heslov ―from True Lies either Dante's Peak―, it was: 'If I appear in a normal comedy, I would be the happiest man in the world,' said Clooney, 62, during the interview, who also says that the studio in which it was recorded Friends and the studio where it was recorded Emergencies They were door to door, since they both belonged to the NBC network and the Warner Bros. production company. However, his extreme addictions prevented the actor from being completely happy despite having his supposed ideal life: “I wasn't happy. He did not bring her joy, happiness or peace,” the actor added.

More information

Matthew Perry struggled with substance abuse for years, notably during his time on the famous television series. Perry himself acknowledged in his memoirs, Friends, lovers and that terrible thing that he couldn't watch old episodes precisely because they reminded him of that troubled past and, by watching each season, he could know perfectly well what drugs he was abusing at that time. What's more, Perry confessed that he did not remember three of the years of filming Friends due to his substance abuse. “We didn't know what was happening to him. We just knew that she wasn't happy and that she had no idea why she was doing that, taking 12 pills. Vicodin a day,” says George Clooney, who also confesses that the actor's death “broke his heart.” “Success, money and all those things do not bring you happiness. You have to be happy with yourself and your life,” concludes the actor who participated in a special episode of the famous series, broadcast in 1995 and where he played a handsome doctor alongside Noah Wyle, another of the actors in Emergencies.

Mark Wahlberg, Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek, George Clooney and Dylan McDermott at Showest '98 in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic, Inc)

The news of the death of the American actor shocked, and continues to shock, his followers and loved ones. The last one who wanted to remember her professional colleague was Jennifer Aniston, who worked hand in hand with the actor during the 10 seasons that it lasted. Friends. Last month, when asked how she wants the world to remember the show's late cast member, in an interview for the film magazine Variety, Aniston stated: “How he would like to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had stopped smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy, that's all I know. We were literally texting that morning, so funny Matty…he wasn't hurting. He wasn't fighting. He was happy,” he insists. “I hope he can see that he was loved in a way that he never thought,” the actress, who shared a particularly close relationship with the actor outside of the recording studios, concluded in the interview.

Just six days after his sudden death, Perry's family officially fulfilled one of the actor's dreams. This is how the Matthew Perry Foundation was born on November 3rd. A charity with a clear goal: “To identify addiction as a disease, address the stigmas that prevent people from seeking and accessing care, and advocate fiercely for better and more equitable treatment,” just as its own website details. “When I die, I don't want Friends Whatever is mentioned first, I want it to be helping others. And I am going to live the rest of my life proving it,” said the actor in November 2022 in the Q With Tom Power podcastunaware of how short that period of time was going to be.