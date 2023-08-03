On May 2, Hollywood began to live at half speed due to the strike of some 10,000 writers who demanded an economic and labor improvement when it came to renegotiating their collective agreement. But on July 13, the industry came to a complete standstill with a strike by the 160,000 workers that make up its main union, SAG-AFTRA, also seeking better economic and working conditions. During these two weeks the filming has stopped, but also all the promotions and publicity appearances of the interpreters. Something that affects the entertainment industry, but also, and personally, the thousands of people who are without work in a strike that, moreover, does not see an end and that seems to last, at least, until September. . Many, the vast majority of them, are neither rich nor famous, so from the beginning the SAG appealed to those who were to make donations. And it seems that those aids are arriving.

As the foundation that SAG has to manage aid, whether financial, material or of any kind, has announced, there are a handful of actors, especially well-known faces, who have donated large amounts to the cause. They they have published the list of those who have donated a million dollars or more to his so-called Emergency Financial Assistance Program. They are the marriages formed by George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts , Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey. Their contributions would amount to at least 12 million dollars, almost 11 million euros.

More information

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is now processing up to 30 times the usual number of emergency relief requests. In the last week alone, we have received 400 applications”, explained the president of the foundation, actor Courtney B. Vance, in a note posted on the foundation’s website. “Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program serves to ensure that actors in need do not lose their homes, can cover bills, buy food for their families and prescriptions, meet medical payments and more. It is an immense challenge, but we are determined to face it at this time,” says Vance, explaining that during the 38 years of the Foundation’s life it has been “a safety net” for many members of the community, especially in uncertain times. like those of the pandemic, when precariousness increased.

Screenwriters and actors, on a picket for the strike of both unions in front of the Paramount studios in Los Angeles, California, on August 2, 2023. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

“I appeal to our community and to remember how hard it has been to get here; The response in terms of help to his colleagues has been incredible, immediate and comforting, ”Vance acknowledged in his statement, bringing to light a couple of names that have been fundamental. “Dwayne Johnson helped kick-start this campaign with a historic seven-figure donation. And two old acquaintances, leaders who have always stood up for our Foundation, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, came with million-dollar donations, emails and calls to action encouraging others to give generously. We’ve far exceeded our initial goal because our people stick together, but we’re not there yet. Our fundraising campaign will continue to meet the overwhelming needs of our community, now and in the future.”

After going on strike on July 13, Vance took action, writing a letter to the 2,700 top-earning SAG-AFTRA members explaining that the entire industry was going to face enormous financial difficulties that put at risk, even the survival of many actors and their families. Shortly after sending that letter, Dwayne Johnson, known as The rock, was the first to respond and to do so without hesitation. Both called each other on the phone and Johnson was willing to help, encouraging others to donate and, himself, making a very generous donation, of such magnitude that he moved the director of the Foundation. It was “the largest individual donation ever received by a single person at a single moment,” said those responsible for it in an interview with the specialized media. Variety; over a million, but its number has not been disclosed. Still, Vance encourages everyone who can to donate, even if it’s very little: “If you can, $10, do it. Because that 10 bucks will help someone. If it’s 10,000 or 10 million, do it.” For example, Jason Momoa, known for his role in Game of Thrones and Aquamanhas donated hundreds of bottles of water, specifically the Hawaiian brand that he sells himself.

According to the Foundation’s estimates, between 7,000 and 10,000 actors will need help from it. Many dedicate themselves, these days even more, to other jobs, from being waiters to driving Uber. Normally they agree to give them $1,500, but in the case of an exceptional situation, the aid has been increased to $6,000. With an average rental price that is close to $3,000 per month —according to data from the Zillow real estate portal, among the most used in the city—, which can go up to 4,000 in areas like Santa Monica, 1,500 dollars is clearly not enough. But if the strike drags on, as it probably will, 6,000 won’t be too many either.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe