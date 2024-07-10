“I love Joe Biden. As vice president and as president,” Clooney wrote in an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Wednesday. “I consider him a friend. I believe in him. I believe in his character and his morals. In the last four years, he has won many of the battles he has faced.”

“But the battle he can’t win is the battle of time,” Clooney added.

He noted, “The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the same ‘big deal’ Joe Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same person we all saw at the debate.”

“Our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw,” Clooney continued. “We are all so scared of the prospect of a second Trump term that we have chosen to ignore every warning sign.”

Clooney called on key Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Nancy Pelosi to demand that Biden “voluntarily step aside.”

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” the prominent Democratic donor warned, adding that lawmakers he has spoken to privately share that view.

Clooney headlined a fundraiser on June 15 with Biden and former President Barack Obama, which raised about $28 million for Biden’s re-election campaign.

A few weeks before the event, Biden had sharply criticized the International Criminal Court’s efforts to issue arrest warrants for leaders of Israel and Hamas. George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, was among a group of legal experts who advised the ICC to issue such warrants.