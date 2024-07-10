WASHINGTON. George Clooney calls for Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House. “He can’t win his race against time. None of us can. It’s terrible to say but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago for a fundraiser was not the Joe Biden of 2010. He was not the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same person we saw at the debate”. Clooney states this in the New York Times. The actor was one of the protagonists of the fundraiser attended by Biden in Los Angeles after the G7.