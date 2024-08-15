Mexico City.- George Clooney announced the auction of an intimate dinner with the aim of raising 60 thousand dollars that will be donated to his charity.

The film actor will be available to share a cocktail party with around two dozen people in a private setting where they can ask him questions. There will only be one winner, who will be able to enjoy dinner with the Hollywood star, according to the Daily Mail.

The auction ends on August 20 and is run by the Charitybuzz platform. Clooney’s bid started with an initial bid of $10,000 and has now reached $31,000.

The Ocean’s Eleven star promised an intimate dinner for the winner in a video message via Charitybuzz. The event will take place in New York on September 24.

The funds will be donated to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which is responsible for supporting people who have experienced human rights abuses.

“Join Mr. Clooney for a private pre-dinner cocktail, take photos and enjoy a private and intimate dinner and Q&A session,” reads a press release shared by the British tabloid.