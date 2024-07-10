In an article for the “NYT”, the actor says that the president’s age is an obstacle to the Democrats’ victory in the elections

American actor George Clooney asked this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) for the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), to give up his candidacy for re-election. In an article published by New York TimesClooney, who financially supports the party, wrote that the politician’s age is a barrier.

In the text entitled “I love Joe Biden. But we need a new candidate.”, Clooney claimed to be a “democrat since forever”. He also commented on the US president’s situation at a party fundraising event held on June 15.

“It’s devastating to say this, but the Joe Biden I met with 3 weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the ‘hyped’ Joe Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.””, he said, referring to the clash between the Democrat and Donald Trump (Republican Party) on June 27.

According to the actor, the Democratic Party will not win the elections if it persists in re-electing Biden. He also said that his opinion is the same as that of senators, congressmen and governors with whom he spoke privately.

“Joe Biden is a hero. He saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024.”Clooney concluded.

Since Biden’s poor performance in the first presidential debate, voters and members of the Democratic Party have been calling for him to withdraw. The American leader, however, has stated that he will continue in the race.