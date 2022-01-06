Children and their financial upbringing: ‘Whoever is materialistic more often behaves unethically’

What do you let your child do with his pocket money, from what age do you give it and how much? Can you reward a good report with some pocket money? These are questions that every parent struggles with. “I always compare it to sex education. Those who are well informed make better decisions,” says financial expert Liesje Vanneste, who wrote a book on the theme.