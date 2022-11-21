In the house of Big Brother VIPit seems that George Ciupilan has become the target of all the other contestants. Although a beautiful bond has been created with Luca Salatino, the influencer has noticed a certain coldness on his part. In light of this, he did not think twice about asking him for a comparison. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last period George Ciupian has been targeted by competitors of the Big Brother VIP. At first, they had been Antonino Spinalbese And Antonella Fiordelisi to accuse the influencer of always staying out of the dynamics.

However, it was the girls who caught the attention of the influencer words by Luca Salatino who has decided to side with Antonino Spinalbese. despite thefriendship that binds him to Ciupilan, the gieffino said:

Guys ao ma is silent never speaks. sometimes I don’t even know

how can you not talk. In my opinion his hair weighs so much that

the mouth is always closed. He always stands still in that silent pose.

In light of this, George couldn’t help but call the former contestant aside Men and women to ask him for a comparison. This was the reply Luca’s:

A person always clings to what is wrong for him.

When they told me “no because George is like that” I said “boy”,

George is just a different guy from you than he is from me

opens and speaks, so for me what you say is wrong.” I have this

always said to Antonella, Antonino…. if I love one

person, for me that person has no malice. I don’t mind if

joke or play. Whatever happens, I know it doesn’t con

badness.

Faced with such explanations, the reaction by George was unexpected. Indeed the gieffino showed a non-conciliatory attitude against his friend whom he then continued to calm him down: