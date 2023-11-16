In a recent interview, George Ciupilan opened his heart about his battle with alcoholism, a problem he sadly brought back into the spotlight after his participation in the Big Brother. The former contestant appears to be having a very difficult time trying to find himself. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, George Ciupilan was one of the competitors most discussed and popular of Big Brother. His presence within the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini represented a pleasant surprise for viewers, but it seems that television success has brought with it personal challenges.

During his stay on the reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque, Ciupilan had honestly admitted that he had had problems related toalcohol, problems that seemed to have been overcome. However, in recent times, he has declared that he has fallen back intoalcoholismconfessing that he had started again drinking:

I say it publicly, there was an evening where I broke the alcohol pact. I fell back into it again, then the next morning I promised myself I wouldn’t do it again. I have also made mistakes with many people close to me.

The period following participation in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini was particularly difficult for George Ciupilan, who revealed that he had a lot of trouble trying to find it again himself:

I had a moment of closure, searching for myself. I was a bit lost on my way, I no longer recognized my goals, the things I wanted to achieve, the mentality I had before. Little by little I managed to win her back. After Big Brother I went back to my normal life for the first two months. Then I took certain paths and certain ways of seeing things wrong. I’ve been feeling great for two weeks now and I’m starting to work and do physical activity again.

Despite the challenges, Ciupilan said he is in good health conditions and expressed the desire to reach the maximum of its potential. He shared his too future perspectives they goals that he set himself, demonstrating determination in overcoming the problem of alcoholism: