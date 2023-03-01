The absence of George Ciupilan in the parterre of the eliminated at the GFVip has captured the attention of viewers

About a month after its deletion Big Brother VIP, George Ciupilan he is absent in the study of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini on the occasion of the live broadcasts. He broke the silence on the matter himself. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

From the TV show The collegeGeorge Ciupilan landed in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. About a month ago, the former gieffino was forced to leave the most spied on house in Italy following theelimination.

From this moment on, the gieffino returned to his normal life. However, many viewers noticed her absence in Alfonso Signorini’s studio during live broadcasts. In fact, the former protagonist of Ithe College seems to be missing at parterre of the eliminated.

He took care of clarifying the matter himself. According to his wordsit seems that the reason of its absence is linked to a choice of production:

Many of you are asking me what outfit I will wear tonight. Unfortunately due to a production choice I’m not here tonight, I hope to be there in the next episodes

George Ciupilan’s experience at GFVip

A few days ago, the former gieffino had let himself go to one reflection about his experience to the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini: