Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

Prince George (l) and his sister Charlotte sing along at the Christmas service “Together at Christmas” in Westminster Abbey. © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

The royal family was closed at Christmas, only Harry and Meghan were not present at the service. However, the little royals drew everyone’s attention.

London – Whether it’s drastic corona restrictions, an argument with Harry and Meghan or the death of Prince Philip and the Queen: the British royal family has experienced many ups and downs in recent years. At Christmas, the family attended Christmas service together in Sandringham for the first time in three years. When singing together, the royals demonstrate their unity.

Royals celebrate Christmas: George, Charlotte and Luis at the service

After the headline-grabbing Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan, it should come as no surprise that King Charles’ younger prince was not represented at the Christmas service. With King Charles III. at the helm, the Royals returned to the traditional service near their Sandringham residence in eastern England for the first time since the pandemic on Boxing Day. In addition to all the scandals and sad highlights of the past few months, many people would rather focus on the children of the royal family.

Prince Louis (4), the youngest son of heir to the throne Prince William and Princess Kate, wore shorts when the temperatures were quite mild. For him it was the first traditional Christmas service, after all, the youngest offspring of Kate and William three years ago was far too young to attend the service. And Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7) were also delighted, both singing along loudly at the Christmas service. While George showed up to the service in a smart blue suit, his little sister Charlotte was dressed in a burgundy coat.

Harry and Meghan not on site – but Prince Andrew at the service

The British media emphasized above all the demonstrative joint appearance of the royals. In doing so, they would have set a sign of unity against the allegations made by William’s younger brother Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan in the Netflix series “Harry and Meghan”. While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not take part in the traditional Christmas service, Royal Prince Andrew, who was also controversial, showed up. Like the newspaper Sun recently reported, Andrew is in an increasingly difficult position in the Royal Family. Charles threw the 62-year-old out of Buckingham Palace, the newspaper wrote.