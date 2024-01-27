The comedian's heirs George Carlin the authors of a video on YouTube in which the comedian's voice was reconstructed using a generative artificial intelligence , Dudsey, to create an actual posthumous show, called George Carlin: I'm Glad I'm Dead, called a “bastardization” of Carlin's work. After the complaint, the video was removed from YouTube.

Ethical issues

George Carlin during a show

Died in 2008, Carlin was a much loved comedian, so much so that he still boasts many fans today. According to the text of the complaint, the video “diminishes the value of Carlin's comedic works and damages his reputation.” In fact, beyond the quality of the voice, the jokes they are very weak compared to Carlin's original writing, but that's not the point.

The complaint also states: “If George Carlin were still alive, he would likely comment on the topics covered by the special Dudesybut would check those comments.”

Kelly Carlin, daughter of George Carlin, issued an official statement regarding the case, stating that her father spent his entire life perfecting his art. “No machine will replace her genius. These AI-generated products are ingenious attempts to recreate minds that will no longer exist. Let an artist's work speak for itself.”

What is worrying is not only the video's lack of respect for Carlin and his memory, but also the unscrupulousness with which similar operations are now carried out, which discredit the work of people who have been dead for years and create serious risks for their verisimilitude, while making money for people who have no right to their art.