It’s the end of a life of adventure. Former British double agent George Blake, a notorious “mole” who spied for the Soviet KGB in the 1950s before moving to the East, has died at the age of 98, news agencies said on Saturday. Russian press.

“Today, the legendary intelligence officer (…) George Blake, is no more. He sincerely loved our country, admired the achievement of our people during the Second World War”Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) spokesman Sergei Ivanov told state agency TASS.

England’s most hated secret agent had been exiled to Moscow since 1966. Yet he had been mmember of theIntelligence service in the aftermath of World War II. He is in line with the great British double agents, after Donald Maclean, Kim Philby or Guy Burgess, TV5 Monde report, who dedicated a documentary to him for his 90th birthday, in 2009.