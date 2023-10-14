Mr. Schaeffler, you announced a billion-dollar deal this week: your family company wants to swallow the Regensburg-based auto supplier Vitesco. You could have had it earlier, but much cheaper. Why now?

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Schaeffler: We are doing this now because the Vitesco takeover is an important step in the further development of our company. Especially when it comes to the mega topic of electromobility. We have probably never been so well prepared for a transaction. A lot of work and effort went into it. We have considered all possible eventualities as much as possible.

Mr. Rosenfeld, three years ago, when Vitesco would have been much cheaper, you said in the FAS interview that you were not interested. Did you miss an opportunity back then?

Rosenfeld: Of course you can ask today why you didn’t immediately take action when it spun off from Vitesco. We wouldn’t have been able to buy at that point for legal reasons. This was not possible because of so-called lock-up clauses. There was also a lot of uncertainty back then. The world was just recovering from Covid. And it was good that Vitesco was able to establish itself as an independent and very successful company. Today we have a much better idea of ​​how this can fit together. That’s why now is exactly the right time.

You already hold almost half of Vitesco shares. Is this deal already effectively sealed, or are you still expecting resistance?

Schaeffler: It would be hubris to say that this transaction is almost sealed. But we have every reason to be confident. The strategic logic of the takeover is widely accepted by the public.

As a result of the transaction, non-family shareholders will receive Schaeffler ordinary shares with voting rights for the first time. This was previously taboo. How difficult is that for you?

Schaeffler: Of course it wasn’t an easy step for our family. This is also about the legacy of my father and my uncle, who built our company after the Second World War. You sleep on a decision like this for more than one night before making it. But as an entrepreneurial family, we have a responsibility to further develop the company. With the Vitesco takeover, we are better aligning Schaeffler for the transformation of the automotive industry towards electric drives over the next 15 to 20 years.

Will Schaeffler be less of a family business in the future than before?

Schaeffler: No! Not because, according to our plans, the family will continue to hold around 70 percent of the Schaeffler shares. This means you can say with a clear conscience and without blushing: We are still a family business and we can keep a protective hand over this company. But we are also present in everyday life. For example, we go to the seniors’ Christmas party, welcome trainees or take part in conferences. I personally shake hands with the employees at our locations in Herzogenaurach, Bühl and Schweinfurt at the annual anniversary celebrations. Sometimes these people have been with us for 50 years.







They promise 600 million euros in cost savings through the Vitesco takeover. Do employees have to worry about their jobs?

Rosenfeld: We are building something new here. That means there will be changes. The merger is a growth story; more new tasks will be created than old ones will be eliminated. This is a huge opportunity for all employees. To achieve this, managers and employees must be prepared to step out of their own comfort zone and try something new. I am firmly convinced that we can create more jobs with a future this way.