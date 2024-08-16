Für unser vom Konzertflügel geprägtes Hörempfinden ist das Clavichord sehr leise. Das Ohr muss sich auf seinen Klang einstellen. Die von Gergelyfi produzierten Töne steigen uns buchstäblich ins Bewusstsein, und wir hören die Produktionsbedingungen mit: Da das Ganze so ungewohnt klingt, fällt uns das Betriebsgeräusch des kleinen Kastens auf, etwas zwischen Scharren und Scheppern, von dem wir zu abstrahieren lernen. Nur achtzig Hörer sind zugelassen. Alles ist auf Konzentration eingestellt; eine Intimität entsteht, die im großen Konzertsaal bloß nachgebildet wird.

Nigl muss keinen Abstand zum Publikum überbrücken und pflegt einen Vortragsstil, den er selbst als rezitativischen Gesang charakterisiert. Dass alles leiser angelegt ist, fördert die Nuancierung, die beiläufige Markierung von Unterschieden. In zwangloser Ansprache der Zuhörer nähert sich Nigls Duktus stellenweise der Anmutung freier Rede,­ ­einzelne Verse gewinnen aphoristische Selbständigkeit. Umgekehrt meint man, weil in derselben Unmittelbarkeit die mit den Liedern abwechselnden Texte zu Gehör gebracht werden, Gedichte, Romanauszüge oder Briefe, an Diehls Rezitation Momente des Gesanglichen zu bemerken, über Variationen von ­Tonhöhe, Lautstärke und Tempo hinaus auch so etwas wie Tonartwechsel und Stimmfärbungen. Der Modus der Mitteilung öffnet sich, jenseits der Informationen kommen Stimmungen und Ahnungen ins Spiel. Diese Momente wirken nicht gesucht, weil Diehls Gestus ganz unaffektiert ist. Er muss scharfe Augen haben, denn der Notenständer mit den Blättern, von denen er abliest (Sprecher und Sänger verrichten wie der Clavichordspieler ihre Arbeit im Sitzen), steht in einiger Entfernung vor ihm.

Das Lied ist länger als sein Text

Der Titel Nachtmusik verspricht Grenz­erkundung und Sphärenmischung. Wenn sich in diesem experimentellen Konzertformat Lesung und Gesangsdarbietung einander annähern, wie unterscheiden sich Gesungenes und Gesprochenes dann noch? Nur im Gesang gibt es die Verdopplung und vervielfältigende Wieder­holung einzelner Silben, die ohne Musik als Sprachfehler eingeordnet würde. Die Monade des Wortes, die Einheit von Zeichen und Bezeichnetem, wird auf­gesprengt im Dienst einer Emanzipation des Lautlichen. Semantik wird nivelliert im musikalischen Fluss – wenn nicht genau umgekehrt die Entwicklung angehalten und das einzelne Wort herausgehoben wird. In verschiedenen Formen findet dieses Kunstmittel der Gesangskom­po­si­tion in den Eröffnungsstücken aller drei Abende Verwendung.

The third is dedicated to Franz Schubert and begins with one of his most popular songs, “Seligkeit” (D 433). “Freuden sonder Zahl / blühn im Himmelssaal”: The many repetitions of syllables make the song longer than its text, so to speak. While the words are standing still, the melody is already further along. Seligkeit here is the cheerfulness of the dance into which the listeners are drawn. The flow consists of pauses that are played over. Nigl translates the stuttering, which is merely notated, into the rhythm, making the circular movement perceptible by pausing and accelerating at the turning points. What looks as conventional as possible on the program sheet introduces a highly unusual Schubert evening. The conviviality of the Himmelsreigenlied seems to be so heightened that one has reason to ask what energies flowed into this hymn to joy.

The texts read by Diehl speak of wandering, of leaving home and of the loss of the language that had been natural to him since childhood, not metaphorically in the manner of romantic songs, but literally. They are documents of intellectual exile from 1933 and the period that followed. Nigl wants to make it clear that the Schubertiades, the gatherings at which the composer and his occasional poet friends performed their latest collaborative works, should not be imagined as harmless bachelor parties. The inner emigrants of the Restoration period came together there, and the hostilely listening traitor from the “Serenade” of the “Swan Song”, which Nigl combines with Ernst Toller’s “Open Letter to Mr. Goebbels”, was in all probability an informer in the pay of State Chancellor Metternich.

The first evening begins with Heinrich Schütz’s setting of four verses from Psalm 3, the composition of which Nigl took over from the previous year: “I lie and sleep and awake”. Using descriptions from the world wars to the Ukrainian present, the listeners can see how the Christian message of redemption set to music by Schütz and Bach exists alongside these testimonies of the most terrible things, with its contemplative blending of death and sleep and its promise of resurrection, for which Schütz finds a touchingly simple formula in the ascending sequence of notes to describe waking up.

God’s sadistic dental treatment

The short piece also deals with the fact that the wealth of experience of the people of Israel, from which the Christians drew the images of their hope, includes the memory of genocidal wars, as also addressed by Botho Strauss in his play “Saul”, which was presented in a reading performance in Salzburg. In David’s vision, God shatters “the teeth of the godless”, and Nigl scornfully paints this sadistic treatment by testing the secularly relaxed festival audience by hammering in the seemingly endlessly repeated “uh” sound.

“Das Kinderspiel” (KV 598), a song from Mozart’s last year, is not one of those songs in Nigl’s interpretation: adults imagine childlike joy as the pleasure of imitating and therefore fall into babbling. In contrast to this schematism, testimonies from Mozart’s family members and work colleagues provide material to describe the child as a genius and vice versa, for example because of his uncontrolled motor skills: according to his sister-in-law, he was “always playing with something”, a chair or a scarf or a hat, “like a piano”.

The musical pieces and literary contributions in the Nachtmusiken are not related to diligent illustration. Often a key word may have provided the inspiration for the connection, as when Jean Genet’s sarcastic invocation of the gods who watch over the laws in his report from Hitler’s Germany as the land of thieves is followed by the “Song of a sailor to the Dioscuri” (D 360). Over time, one listens to the motifs that provide material and images for an artistic theory of the lecture, from breathing to walking. In view of the mosaics of the three programs, one is amazed at the boldness of the details and the coherence of the whole.

The creation of inequalities

Selma Meerbaum-Eisinger, Paul Celan’s cousin, who died in a forced labor camp in 1942 at the age of eighteen, challenges the reader of the handwritten album with her complete works of 57 poems: “Just look at the road as it climbs: so wide and bright, as if it were waiting for me.” What lies before the poet takes the form of a poem or song that comes to a comforting conclusion in a vanishing point. The contrast to this vision of the self and the world becoming one is the protocol of dissociation from the “Sentimental Journey”, Viktor Shklovsky’s report from his work as a commissar in the Russian Civil War: “And the road went on and on, endless like the war. In war, all roads lead to nowhere.”

In his 1928 review, Walter Benjamin quoted an art-theoretical passage from the travelogue of Shklovsky, the founder of the Russian school of formalism: “Art is originally destructive and ironic. Its aim is to create inequalities. It achieves this through comparison.” This is how Georg Nigl, with the help of August Diehl and Alexander Gergelyfi, began his art once again. According to Shklovsky, however, art also achieves something constructive through comparison. “By canonizing subordinate forms, it creates new ones.” Pushkin thus starts from the poetry album – one could add: and Schubert from the popular song, Mozart from the nursery rhyme and Schütz from the chorus.