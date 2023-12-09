It seems almost a miracle that in a world hit by wars and the advance of populism that denies the existence of the climate crisis, the representatives of almost 200 nations—practically all of the world—are able to sit down year after year to discuss a common problem such as global warming. It is also surprising that this type of summit, like the one being held in the Emirati city of Dubai, continues to bring together some 160 heads of state, as happened at the opening of this COP28.

But this does not mean that this event, convened under the umbrella of the United Nations, is impervious to what is happening outside. The opening event, for example, began with a minute of silence “for all the civilians who died” in the Gaza conflict, which deeply touched the sensitivities of the organizers and many Arab countries present at COP28. Although this conflict has not had, for the moment, any obvious consequences in this conference that is being held until December 12.

Other struggles, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have kept part of the international negotiations against climate change in suspense. Because the next summit is still officially still without a venue due to that war and the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. But now, brought about by the effect of a Russian veto on a European venue, the possibility opens up that COP29 will be held precisely in Azerbaijan, with the unexpected support of Armenia. What follows is the story of this carom that shows how geopolitics is intertwined with the climate fight.

Every year a region organizes the climate conference. This year it was Asia’s turn, the United Arab Emirates presented its candidacy and was supported by the rest of the members of that region, who are the ones who approve the venue.

The 2025 summit has been known since last year, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to the presidency of Brazil, which will be held in this Latin American country, the region that is responsible for organizing COP30. But COP29, that of 2024, remains an orphan.

An Eastern European country must organize it and Bulgaria had offered, but Russia has stated that, due to the sanctions imposed on it for invading Ukraine, it will not support any EU member hosting this climate summit. Azerbaijan also applied, as did Armenia, which represented another step in the conflict that both maintain in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But a declaration joint meeting of the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, broadcast by the official news agency of the latter country, seems to have unblocked this matter. The two nations “reconfirm their intention to normalize relations and reach” a “peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” And, as a sign of goodwill, “Armenia supports the candidacy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29)”, and withdraws its own candidacy, clearing the way for it to can do in the city of Baku.

Now, all the countries of the Eastern European bloc also need to give their approval for the decision to be adopted in the remaining days of the Dubai summit. UN sources pointed out that the solution that emerges most clearly after that statement is indeed Azerbaijan, but they do not yet take the designation for granted.

If an agreement was not reached, the possibility that many were already considering was that COP29 would be held in the German city of Bonn, where the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is based. In 2017, COP23 was already held there due to the logistical problems involved in holding it in the Fiji archipelago, which was the country to which it corresponded. Although the presidency of the summit, which should be in charge of directing the negotiations, remained in the hands of this Pacific country.

The 2019 conference, COP25, was also eventful. Initially, it was going to be organized by Brazil. But when the populist Jair Bolsonaro won the elections in 2018, he suspended that offer to host the event. Chile then presented itself, but the protests in this country against the Government made President Sebastián Piñera also resign from holding the summit in Santiago, Chile. Finally, Spain offered Madrid, where the COP was held, although under the Chilean presidency.

